World leaders congratulate Joe Biden on his victory

(CNN) World leaders have congratulated President-elect Joe Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris Saturday after Biden declared victory in the 2020 election, with many striking a jubilant tone on social media.

Canadian leader Justin Trudeau emphasized the close alliance between Canada and the US in his remarks.

"Congratulations Joe Biden and Kamala Harris," Trudeau wrote on Twitter.

"Our two countries are close friends, partners and allies. We share a relationship that's unique on the world stage. I'm really looking forward to working together and building on that with you both."

In Europe, the reactions were led by Irish politicians.

