Ivory Coast opposition leaders face prison for forming rival government -- prosecutor

(CNN) Opposition candidates in Ivory Coast's election face charges of terrorism and up to life in prison for denouncing the vote and creating a rival government after President Alassane Ouattara's victory, a public prosecutor said on Friday.

The opposition boycotted the October 31 ballot after Ouattara decided to run for a third term in a country that has a two-term limit. When results showed Ouattara won with 94%, former president Henri Konan Bedie and ex-prime minister Pascal Affi N'Guessan said they did not recognize the vote and announced a transition government.

Ouattara, in power since 2010, says approval of a new constitution in 2016 restarted his mandate and allowed him to run again.

The standoff has raised the risk of long-term instability in Ivory Coast, the world's top cocoa producer and one of Africa's fastest growing economies.

The creation of a breakaway government was "intended to attack the authority of the state," lead prosecutor Richard Adou told reporters.

