Air strikes in Ethiopia's Tigray region will continue, PM says

(CNN) Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed vowed further air strikes after jets bombed the northern Tigray region on Friday amid reports that Tigrayan forces had seized control of federal military sites and weapons.

The military conflict, which has raised fears of civil war, broke out on Wednesday following weeks of tension over Tigray's unilateral decision to elect a regional administration against Abiy's wishes.

"Our operation aims to end the impunity that has prevailed for far too long and hold accountable individuals and groups under the laws of the land," Abiy said on Twitter on Saturday.

He spoke as parliament in the capital, Addis Ababa, approved the formation of an interim government for the region -- a step aimed at denying the legitimacy of Tigray's regional government.

The escalating conflict drew international calls for restraint as political analysts and diplomats warned that a slide into civil war would not only destabilize the country of 110 million people, but hurt the broader Horn of Africa region.

