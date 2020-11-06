Tropical Depression Eta is moving toward Cuba after leaving more than 50 dead in Central America

(CNN) Tropical Depression Eta has reentered the Caribbean Sea and is on its way to Cuba but left in its wake terrible destruction and devastation in Guatemala and the Honduras.

At least 50 people are dead in Guatemala due to landslides and flooding caused by the storm, Guatemalan President Alejandro Giammattei said late Thursday.

The scenes out of the country are heartbreaking. People leaving their flooded homes, walking to safety in waist deep water, some carrying the few belongings they were able to save. In Puerto Barrios, a man was seen carrying a dog to safety in the floodwaters, while others were sitting on higher ground outside their flooded homes.

"This morning we counted four deaths; That figure has now risen to over 50 deaths due to the mudslides happening in the area of Huehuetenango and San Cristóbal," Giammattei said.

The catastrophic rainfall caused deadly mudslides, leaving at least 25 homes buried in the central area of San Cristóbal, with approximately 50 people inside, according to Giammattei.

