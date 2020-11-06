Tropical Depression Eta is moving toward Cuba after leaving more than 50 dead in Central America

(CNN) Dozens of people are dead and hundreds have been evacuated after Tropical Depression Eta slammed into Central America, flooding homes and bringing devastating landslides.

The storm has now reentered the Caribbean Sea and is forecast to pass over Cuba Saturday night into Sunday morning. It is expected to head toward Florida after that.

At least 50 people are dead in Guatemala due to landslides and flooding caused by the storm, Guatemalan President Alejandro Giammattei said late Thursday.

The scenes out of the country are heartbreaking. People leaving their flooded homes, walking to safety in waist deep water, some carrying the few belongings they were able to save. In Puerto Barrios, a man was seen carrying a dog to safety in the floodwaters, while others were sitting on higher ground outside their flooded homes.

"This morning we counted four deaths; That figure has now risen to over 50 deaths due to the mudslides happening in the area of Huehuetenango and San Cristóbal," Giammattei said.

