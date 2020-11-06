An NYPD official is under investigation after a report connects him to racist posts on police message board

(CNN) A high-ranking official with the New York Police Department has been temporarily relieved of his command and placed on modified duty after a City Council investigation found evidence suggesting he was behind a multitude of racist, anti-Semitic and homophobic comments on a public law enforcement message board.

Between July 2019 and September 2020, a user under the name of "Clouseau" routinely posted offensive messages on "Law Enforcement Rant" attacking Black people, Muslims, Hasidic Jewish community and others with extremely derogatory language, according to a draft report from the New York City Council Oversight and Investigations Division.

The "Rant" is a public internet messaging board where police officers often vent their job grievances.

"Clouseau" used disparaging language to refer to elected officials, including former President Barack Obama and Bronx District Attorney Darcel Clark, who is a Black woman, the report claimed.

He allegedly used slurs to describe two NYPD officers, who are women of color. And he insulted Eric Garner, who died in 2014 after an NYPD officer put him in a chokehold, along with this mother, the report said.

