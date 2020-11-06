The NFL punished the Raiders and Steelers for violating the league's Covid-19 protocols

(CNN) The NFL is punishing the Las Vegas Raiders and Pittsburgh Steelers for not adhering to the league's Covid-19 protocols.

The Raiders have been fined $500,000, head coach Jon Gruden has been fined $150,000 and the team will lose a sixth-round draft pick, a source with knowledge of the penalties confirmed to CNN. Yahoo was the first to report the news.

Raiders head coach Jon Gruden watches his team play the Buffalo Bills at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas on October 4, 2020.

Some of the violations include Gruden not consistently wearing a mask, players attending a large indoor gathering and the team allowing an unauthorized person into the locker room following a game. Gruden had already been fined $100,000 in September for not wearing a face mask.

The Raiders are the first team to lose a draft pick for violating Covid-19 protocol.

CNN has reached out to the Raiders for comment but has yet to hear back.

