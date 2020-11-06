Tennessee governor grants temporary reprieve to death row inmate over Covid-19 concerns

(CNN) Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee has granted a death row inmate a temporary reprieve from execution "due to the challenges and disruptions caused by the COVID-19 pandemic," a statement from Lee's office said Friday.

Pervis Payne's execution had previously been scheduled for December 3, according to the governor's reprieve. It is now set for April 9, 2021.

Payne received two death sentences after he was convicted in 1988 of two counts of first-degree murder for the June 1987 stabbing deaths of 28-year-old Charisse Christopher and her 2-year-old daughter in the Memphis suburb of Millington. Payne also was convicted of assault with intent to commit first-degree murder of Christopher's 3-year-old son, who survived.

"Governor Lee was right to delay Pervis Payne's execution due to the Covid-19 crisis. Bringing witnesses into the prison is unsafe for them, the staff, and the prisoners," said Kelley Henry, Payne's attorney, in a statement.

In September, a judge ruled that evidence in the case can be tested for the first time for DNA.

