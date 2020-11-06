Rapper King Von shot and killed outside Atlanta nightclub

(CNN) Rapper King Von was one of two people fatally shot Friday during an early morning exchange of gunfire outside an Atlanta hookah lounge, authorities said.

Four other people were wounded by gunfire, according to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation , which was investigating the shooting because police officers ended up firing their weapons.

Two groups of men argued in the parking lot around 3:30 a.m. and shots were fired, authorities said

An off-duty Atlanta police officer who was working at the Monaco Hookah Lounge and an officer who was patrolling nearby confronted the gunmen and shots were fired during that encounter, police said.

"At this time, our investigators believe (King Von) was shot during the initial shootout between the two groups of males, prior to police responding and attempting to stop the shooting. Additionally, (King Von) was not located at the scene, but arrived at a hospital shortly after the shooting, via private vehicle," a statement from Atlanta police said.

