Alabama voters approve an amendment to remove racist language from state's constitution

Many of those sections have been repealed -- but the language has remained in the official document.

However, the amendment passing doesn't mean that change will be immediate. The state Legislature will meet for a constitutional convention in 2022 to revise the document. Once it's revised, voters will need to approve the new constitution for it to become law.

This is the third time in 16 years this issue has appeared on the ballot. Voters rejected the amendment in 2004 and again in 2012. The issue also previously came up in the Legislature, but still failed to pass.