How to cope with stress eating through the 2020 election

How to cope with stress eating through the 2020 electionBy Lisa Drayer, CNNUpdated 3:46 AM ET, Fri November 6, 2020 Photos: 6 recipes for plant-based comfort foodsThis DIY grain burger has it all: Mushrooms, brown rice, lentils, and walnuts make for a healthful powerhouse.Hide Caption 1 of 6 Photos: 6 recipes for plant-based comfort foodsIn this shepherd's pie, sweet potatoes and lentils are the main event. What's more, the walnuts in this hearty dish provide a hit of omega-3 fatty acids.Hide Caption 2 of 6 Photos: 6 recipes for plant-based comfort foodsThese crispy cauliflower tots, made with protein-rich chickpeas, feature everything bagel seasoning. Yes, please.Hide Caption 3 of 6 Photos: 6 recipes for plant-based comfort foodsThe bright citrus flavor of this lemon asparagus pasta pairs well with the creamy sauce. And the asparagus is a good source of mood-boosting folate.Hide Caption 4 of 6 Photos: 6 recipes for plant-based comfort foodsIn these zucchini lasagna roll-ups, the green squash slices that star as "noodles" are packed with vitamin C.Hide Caption 5 of 6