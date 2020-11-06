How to cope with stress eating through the 2020 election

By Lisa Drayer, CNN

Updated 3:46 AM ET, Fri November 6, 2020

This &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.lisadrayer.com/diy-grain-burger/&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;DIY grain burger&lt;/a&gt; has it all: Mushrooms, brown rice, lentils, and walnuts make for a healthful powerhouse.
Photos: 6 recipes for plant-based comfort foods
This DIY grain burger has it all: Mushrooms, brown rice, lentils, and walnuts make for a healthful powerhouse.
Hide Caption
1 of 6
In this &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.lisadrayer.com/sweet-potato-lentil-shepherds-pie/&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;shepherd&#39;s pie&lt;/a&gt;, sweet potatoes and lentils are the main event. What&#39;s more, the walnuts in this hearty dish provide a hit of omega-3 fatty acids.
Photos: 6 recipes for plant-based comfort foods
In this shepherd's pie, sweet potatoes and lentils are the main event. What's more, the walnuts in this hearty dish provide a hit of omega-3 fatty acids.
Hide Caption
2 of 6
These crispy &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.lisadrayer.com/everything-bagel-cauliflower-tots/&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;cauliflower tots&lt;/a&gt;, made with protein-rich chickpeas, feature everything bagel seasoning. Yes, please.
Photos: 6 recipes for plant-based comfort foods
These crispy cauliflower tots, made with protein-rich chickpeas, feature everything bagel seasoning. Yes, please.
Hide Caption
3 of 6
The bright citrus flavor of this&lt;a href=&quot;http://www.lisadrayer.com/creamy-lemon-asparagus-pasta/&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt; lemon asparagus pasta&lt;/a&gt; pairs well with the creamy sauce. And the asparagus is a good source of mood-boosting folate.
Photos: 6 recipes for plant-based comfort foods
The bright citrus flavor of this lemon asparagus pasta pairs well with the creamy sauce. And the asparagus is a good source of mood-boosting folate.
Hide Caption
4 of 6
In these &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.lisadrayer.com/zucchini-lasagna-roll-ups/&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;zucchini lasagna roll-ups&lt;/a&gt;, the green squash slices that star as &quot;noodles&quot; are packed with vitamin C.
Photos: 6 recipes for plant-based comfort foods
In these zucchini lasagna roll-ups, the green squash slices that star as "noodles" are packed with vitamin C.
Hide Caption
5 of 6
Be sure to make enough of these flavorful &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.lisadrayer.com/maple-roasted-brussels-sprouts-with-mushroom-bacon/&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;maple-roasted Brussels sprouts&lt;/a&gt;, made with shiitake mushrooms instead of bacon -- this dish is a crowd-pleaser.