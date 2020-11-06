Despite accusations of genocide, Aung San Suu Kyi's party is on track to win another term in Myanmar

(CNN) Myanmar is set to vote on Sunday in its second democratic general election since the end of oppressive military rule -- a poll that's expected to be marked by ethnic divisions and health concerns over rising coronavirus infections.

Nobel laureate Aung San Suu Kyi and her National League for Democracy party (NLD) won a landslide in 2015 and established the first civilian government after 50 years of isolation and military authoritarianism.

In the biggest city Yangon, there was optimism and real hope that Suu Kyi would lead the country forward in its development and democratic transition. Five years later, Suu Kyi remains popular among the ethnic Bamar majority and the NLD is expected to take another win.

But 2020 is vastly different from 2015. Here's some key things to know ahead of the vote:

Accusations of genocide