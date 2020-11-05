(CNN) Parts of Central America could still see life-threatening flash flooding as Tropical Depression Eta pummels the region with rain before heading toward the US coast.

Eta might have weakened to 35 mph winds, but the lingering tropical depression is still forecast to dump more than 3 feet of rain in some areas.

An additional 30 inches of rainfall is still possible for parts of Honduras, Guatemala and Belize, and El Salvador, Nicaragua, Costa Rica and southeastern Mexico could see another 20 inches in some areas.

Eta made landfall along the coast of Nicaragua as a Category 4 hurricane Tuesday afternoon, devastating the region. At least one death was reported , and more than 2,000 people were evacuated in Honduras, the country's Permanent Contingency Commission said on Wednesday. The storm destroyed five bridges, 14 roads and 339 homes, the commission reported.

The storm weakened quickly, dropping to a tropical depression by Wednesday evening. And it is expected to dwindle further through Thursday night until its remnants cross into the Gulf of Honduras and travel toward the Caribbean Sea, according to CNN meteorologist Derek Van Dam.

