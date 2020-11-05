Beach ball-sized jellyfish capable of damaging boats spotted in South Carolina

(CNN) Wildlife officials in South Carolina are asking boaters to keep their eyes peeled for an invasive species of jellyfish that can grow to beach ball size and are big enough to damage boats and fishing equipment.

The South Carolina Department of Natural Resources says that it got a report last week of a huge jellyfish in Murrells Inlet, about 25 miles south of Myrtle Beach.

Chris Collins told CNN that he and his wife Kari were enjoying an evening cruise in their boat on October 28 when they saw the jellyfish in a creek that is a good distance away from the ocean.

"When we first saw it, I thought it was maybe a sea turtle or a large sting ray, so we turned around to get a better look," Collins said. "Once we saw it was a jellyfish that we were not familiar with, we wanted to get some pictures to share to see if anyone could help identify it."

The couple had never seen a jellyfish like that, so they posted the pictures on Facebook and then sent them to the SCDNR for identification.