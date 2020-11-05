DJ Marshmello's $350,000 truck stolen and taken for a joyride around Los Angeles

(CNN) DJ Marshmello's truck was finally recovered hours after the suspect stole it from the dealership and took it for a joyride around Los Angeles.

The incident occurred Wednesday around 6:30 p.m., according to CNN affiliate KCAL . Marshmello, whose real name is Christopher Comstock, was the owner of the Ford F-550, valued at around $350,000. His manager dropped the car off at a Ford dealership for service, KCAL reported, where the suspect approached via bike and drove away with it.

The car was seen hours later, and a pursuit ensued -- with the California Highway Patrol receiving the dispatch around 9:30 p.m., according to the police report. As the truck entered southbound on US-101 freeway, CHP was in pursuit.

With the help of an airship, the suspect was stopped just about 30 minutes later, when he collided into a light pole on Coldwater Canyon Avenue, the police report said.

The suspect has been taken into custody, the report said.

