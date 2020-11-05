A 12-year-old boy was among several killed in Nevada shootings, police say

(CNN) The victims in a triple homicide at a Nevada apartment complex Tuesday included a 12-year-old boy that a gunman was holding hostage in a car, as well as two women, police say.

The suspect, Jason Neo Bourne, 38, also died in an encounter in which officers fired their weapons as Bourne held a gun to the boy's head in Henderson, just southeast of Las Vegas, police said Wednesday.

Bourne fired multiple rounds in the vehicle, Henderson police said, but numerous details have yet to be publicly released, including precisely how Bourne and the child died.

A 16-year-old girl also was shot at the complex, and she was being treated at a hospital, police said.

Police have said they believe Bourne lived in a unit at the complex, above where the victims were staying. A Catholic educational center in Utah, however, has said three of the victims had ties there, some 400 miles to the northeast.

