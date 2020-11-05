UN and EU slam Israel after West Bank demolition leaves 73 Palestinians homeless

Jerusalem (CNN) The United Nations and the European Union have criticized the demolition by the Israeli military of a large portion of a Palestinian community in the West Bank that left 73 people, including 41 children, homeless.

The UN described the demolition in the community of Khirbet Humsa as "the largest forced displacement incident in over four years."

Israel's Coordinator of Government Activities in the Territories (COGAT), which administers the occupied West Bank, said seven tents and eight pens were destroyed because they were built illegally in a firing zone in the Jordan Valley.

The UN said 73 people were displaced by the demolition in Khirbet Humsa on Tuesday.

A man sits at the site of the demolition in Khirbet Humsa on November 4.

"We will note that the enforcement was carried out in accordance with the authorities and procedures, and subject to operational considerations," COGAT said in a statement.

Harbi Abu Al-Kabsh, a 47-year-old Palestinian, said villagers were given no warning of the impending demolition. "They never told us that they are coming to demolish until we saw them coming with bulldozers," he told CNN. "They didn't even give us a chance to take our properties."

