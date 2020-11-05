Italian regions lock down and Paris tightens rules as Europe smashes virus records

(CNN) The Italian regions worst-hit by the second coronavirus wave entered a new lockdown Friday after the country tallied its highest daily number of both infections and deaths the previous day.

Italy is under a 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. nationwide curfew, with bars and restaurants closing at 6 p.m., while certain areas face harsher restrictions.

Residents in "red zone" regions -- Lombardy, Piedmont, Valle d'Aosta and Calabria -- may only leave home for necessities, health or work. Those in "orange zones" are banned from leaving their towns except for work or health reasons -- and bars and restaurants are closed except for delivery and takeout.

Italy reported 35,505 new cases and 445 deaths Thursday, taking its case total to 824,879 and fatalities to 40,192, according to health ministry data.

A woman rides a bike along an empty street in the district of St. Michel in Paris on November 3, the fifth day of France's lockdown.

These figures "are not a good sign," said Gianni Rezza, director of the prevention department at the ministry. "The virus is running and we have to stop it."

