Man arrested in connection with massacre of Mormon women and children in Mexico

(CNN) A man has been arrested in connection with last year's massacre of nine Mormon American-Mexican citizens on a remote dirt road in northwestern Mexico, officials in that country said Wednesday.

The man, "Alfredo L.," was detained in Ciudad Juarez, the Mexican city across the US-Mexico border from El Paso, Texas, the Mexican attorney general's office said.

He "is a member of a criminal organization with a presence in the north of (Mexico), and is likely a participant in the events that occurred" in the November 4, 2019, killings of the three women and six children in Mexico's Sonora state, the office said.

The man is being charged with homicide and organized crime, though no details about what led authorities to believe he was involved in the deaths were immediately released.

The announcement of the arrest came exactly one year after the massacre happened.