James 'Whitey' Bulger's family sues US prison staff, claiming mobster was 'deliberately sent to his death'

(CNN) The family of notorious mobster James "Whitey" Bulger has filed a lawsuit accusing 30 Federal Bureau of Prisons employees of "intentional or deliberately indifferent" actions leading to his violent death at the hands of another inmate.

A much-feared Boston gangster who lived violently, Bulger was killed in 2018 in a West Virginia prison at the age of 89 while serving two life sentences and five years for running a criminal enterprise that a federal judge said committed "unfathomable" acts that terrorized a city.

Bulger was beaten to death in the US Penitentiary Hazelton in Bruceton Mills, West Virginia, within hours of his transfer there in a move the lawsuit said was so "inappropriate" it appeared he was "deliberately sent to his death."

The suit, filed in West Virginia on Friday, accuses prison wardens and other correctional officers of knowingly violating Bulger's civil rights. The defendants are not identified in the suit, it said, because Bulger's family doesn't know who was involved in the decision to transfer him.

CNN has reached out to the Bureau of Prisons for comment.

