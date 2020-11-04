New Jersey releases more than 2,200 eligible inmates under nation's public health crisis sentencing law

(CNN) In an effort to curb the spread of Covid-19, more than 2,200 prisoners in New Jersey will be released on Wednesday under a new law.

The law, passed by the state legislature in September, allows for sentencing credits to be rewarded to inmates within a year of completing their sentence during a public health crisis like the Covid-19 pandemic.

Another 1,167 people will be released on a rolling basis between November 4 and March 4, 2021, New Jersey Department of Corrections (NJDOC) spokesperson Matt Schuman told CNN.

Inmates serving sentences for murder, aggravated sexual assault or who have been deemed a repetitive, compulsive sex offender are not eligible for early release, according to the law.

"Since March, the population in State correctional facilities has decreased by nearly 3,000 people (16%), including more than 1,200 people who were released under Executive Order 124. This dramatic reduction has allowed for critical social distancing as part of the fight against COVID-19," said Gov. Pil Murphy in a press release, after signing the bill into law.

