(CNN) A Massachusetts state trooper has been fired after using racial slurs during an off-duty encounter with a motorist, authorities said in a statement.

The unidentified male trooper exhibited "unacceptable conduct" during the weekend confrontation with the motorist in Revere, just outside Boston, Massachusetts State Police said. He was terminated Tuesday, officials said.

State police did not identify the race of the trooper and motorist, and it's unclear what slurs were allegedly used by the trooper. Spokesman Dave Procopio told CNN on Wednesday that details were being withheld because of an ongoing investigation and information being sent to the state's attorney general.

"I am disgusted and disappointed by the conduct that occurred, which is the antithesis of the standards of conduct and personal behavior we expect and demand of our members," Col. Christopher Mason said in a statement.

"This subject is not fit to wear the badge or call themselves a member of the Department," the state police superintendent said.

