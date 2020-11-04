LeBron James asks public to help find the killer of his friend's sister

(CNN) NBA superstar LeBron James is seeking answers following the shooting death of 37-year-old Ericka Weems, the sister of James' childhood friend, Brandon Weems, a spokesperson for James, Stephanie Rosa, told CNN.

The Lakers star tweeted Wednesday, "AKRON OHIO!! My brother's sister was murdered this past weekend in her home! My brother family need answers to why and by whom. My city I need y'all to go to work and find out who did this awful, shameful, disgusting thing to such a caring, loving angel! #Justice4EricaWeems"

AKRON OHIO!! My brother's sister was murdered this past weekend in her home! My brother family need answers to why and by whom. My city I need y'all to go to work and find out who did this awful, shameful, disgusting thing to such a caring, loving angel! #Justice4EricaWeems❤️💔 — LeBron James (@KingJames) November 4, 2020

The Akron Police Department incident report lists the spelling of Ms. Weems' first name as Ericka.

Police found Ericka Weems unresponsive in her bedroom after entering her home Monday afternoon.

In an email to CNN, Police Lt. Michael A. Miller said the medical examiner said she died from gunshot wounds. The police report said she was shot between October 31 and November 2.

Read More