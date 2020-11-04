Widow of Florida school shooting victim wins school board seat in Parkland election

(CNN) Debra Hixon won a school board seat in Broward County, Florida, nearly three years after her husband was killed in the Parkland school shooting that left 17 dead.

Chris Hixon

Hixon's husband, Chris, was killed while trying to disarm the shooter at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida.

Hixon won the Broward County School Board Countywide at Large Seat 9 on Tuesday, according to the Broward County Supervisor of Elections website . She won more than 60% of the vote in her contest with Jeff Holness, the county said.

"It means this county has confidence and faith in me, and that means so much because they have been really what's gotten our family through the last three years, and I am so honored to be able to serve them for the next four years on the school board," Hixon told CNN affiliate WPLG-TV after the results came in Tuesday.

The race between Hixon and Holness was a runoff election after neither candidate received at least 50% of the vote in the August primary. The seat became available when Robin Bartleman, a longtime member of the board, was elected to the Florida House of Representatives Tuesday, WPLG reported.

Read More