Town hall that doubles as an Election Day polling site ordered to remove Black Lives Matter flags

(CNN) A small North Carolina town hall may lose its polling site status over the flying of Black Lives Matter flags.

The town hall of Carrboro, located just outside Chapel Hill, was ordered by the North Carolina Board of Elections to remove several Black Lives Matter flags that were hanging outside following complaints from voters, a statement released Monday by the board says.

"We asked the town of Carrboro in Orange County to remove flags from an early voting site as a result of numerous complaints from voters," the statement, provided to CNN by board spokesman Patrick Gannon, says. The complaints came in during the state's early voting period, Gannon told CNN.

The statement explains that the board is "attempting to address any circumstances where voters feel intimidated or uncomfortable exercising their constitutional right to vote."

Carrboro, however, refused to comply, according to the board. And though it's too late to take away the town hall's polling place status now -- state law requires at least 30 days' notice for affected voters -- the board said it would no longer allow the town hall to be a polling site in the future if the flags continue to fly.

