How to talk politics with angry loved ones who disagree with you

President Donald Trump raises his fist after speaking at the White House early on Wednesday, November 4. Trump attacked legitimate vote-counting efforts in his remarks, suggesting that attempts to tally all ballots amounted to disenfranchising his supporters. He baselessly claimed a fraud was being committed. "Frankly we did win this election," he said, despite millions of votes still outstanding.

Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden speaks to supporters on election night in Wilmington, Delaware. His supporters were in their vehicles outside the Chase Center. Biden urged patience as the votes continued to be counted in several key states across the country. "We knew, because of the unprecedented early vote and the mail-in vote, it was gonna take a while," he said.

Photos: A tale of two campaigns

Trump, in his White House remarks, insisted that states where vote tallies showed him leading should be called in his favor, despite significant outstanding votes yet to be counted. He said he wanted "all voting to stop" and that he would go to the US Supreme Court.