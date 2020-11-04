How to talk politics with angry loved ones who disagree with you

Trump, in his White House remarks, insisted that states where vote tallies showed him leading should be called in his favor, despite significant outstanding votes yet to be counted. He said he wanted "all voting to stop" and that he would go to the US Supreme Court.
Biden projected confidence in his election night remarks, saying: "We feel good about where we are, we really do. I'm here to tell you tonight we believe we're on track to win this election."
Trump is applauded by his campaign staff as he visits his campaign headquarters in Arlington, Virginia, on Election Day.