New Delhi (CNN) Officials in India's central Madhya Pradesh state are working to rescue a five-year-old boy who fell into a 200-foot well.

The incident occurred in Barahbujurg village in Niwadi district Wednesday morning local time, police official Narendra Tripathi from Prithvipur police station told CNN.

"The boy, who has been identified as Prahlad, was playing near the bore-well and fell in while his father along with other workers were fitting a pipe inside," Tripathi said.

"The bore-well is filled with water up to 100 feet from the ground but the boy is not in the water," the official added.

The rescue operation is ongoing though progress has been limited since sunset.

