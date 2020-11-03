After an antenna repair on Earth, NASA is now able to command Voyager 2 again

(CNN) Election Day may have us tied up in anxious knots today. But we can also take solace in the fact that nearly 12 billion miles away, one of humanity's greatest achievements is twinkling back at us, and our understanding of the mysteries of the universe continues to unfold.

After a seven-month hiatus without being able to command Voyager 2, NASA is now able to communicate new directions and procedures to the craft, the agency announced.

The Voyager 2 space probe, launched in August 1977, has been traveling outward for more than 43 years visiting Jupiter, Saturn, Uranus and Neptune.

Repairs and upgrades by the team at NASA have been underway since mid-March at Deep Space Station 43 in Canberra, Australia. That station is the only antenna in the world capable of communicating with the probe. That's due to Voyager 2's position in deep space, the antenna's location in the Southern Hemisphere and the fact that the antenna can interface with the probe's 1970s technology.

Operators were making needed repairs to its dish, which measures 70 meters, or 230 feet across. One of its two radio transmitters hadn't been upgraded in 47 years.

