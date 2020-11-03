A humpback whale almost swallows kayakers near a California beach

(CNN) Two whale watchers had a close encounter while kayaking off the coast of Avila Beach, California, that they will likely never forget.

Julie McSorley and Liz Cottriel were watching humpback whales on Monday when one decided to get up close and personal. A whale came up underneath them and caused them to capsize.

"I saw the big pool of fish, the big bait ball come up out of the water," McSorley told CNN affiliate KMPH . "I saw the whale come up. I thought, 'Oh, no! It's too close.'"

"All of a sudden, I lifted up, and I was in the water."

Footage from a witness nearby makes it appear as if the kayakers are being swallowed by the whale, but the two just tipped over.

