Michigan Jewish cemetery desecrated with 'pro-Trump' messages

(CNN) Numerous headstones at a Jewish cemetery in Grand Rapids, Michigan, were vandalized with "pro-Trump" messages, the Grand Rapids Police Department said Tuesday.

The desecration was found at the Ahavas Israel Cemetery just hours before President Donald Trump held a rally Monday night in Grand Rapids.

The Anti-Defamation League (ADL) Michigan released photos on their Twitter account showing headstones spray-painted with "Trump" and "MAGA" spelled out in red paint.

Police Sgt. John Wittkowski said the cemetery is in an out-of-the-way place, so there are no leads or video. He said the incident, which is under investigation, probably happened in the last three to five days.

The ADL said it is appalled and is working with law enforcement to investigate the desecration.

