Super Bowl MVP Patrick Mahomes, Kansas City Chiefs split cost to use Arrowhead Stadium as Election Day voting site

(CNN) Super Bowl MVP Patrick Mahomes played a large role in making Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City a polling location on Election Day by splitting the cost with the Chiefs.

Chiefs president Mark Donovan on Tuesday told reporters that the idea of voting at Arrowhead came up in a meeting, "and that launched the whole campaign to try to make it a reality."

Mahomes wanted people to come together to use their voice

"I thought it was very important not only just to get as many people out to vote as possible but also to use a place as Arrowhead where we have a lot of fun, show a lot of love and unity where people (are) coming together, and use that as a place where we can come together and vote and use our voice," Mahomes told Jim Trotter and Steve Wyche on the "Huddle and Flow" podcast.

"I thought Arrowhead was the perfect place for it, and the Chiefs were all on board with it."

