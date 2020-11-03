LSU fraternity member charged with felony hazing after student with alcohol poisoning put on life support

(CNN) A fraternity member at Louisiana State University was charged with 13 counts of hazing after police said he forced new members into drinking so much alcohol that their health was endangered, and in one case, leaving the person hospitalized and on life support.

Phi Kappa Psi member Terry Pat Reynolds II, 21, was charged with one count of felony hazing, 12 counts of misdemeanor hazing, and one count of failure to seek assistance, according to an affidavit for the arrest warrant filed by LSU Police.

The hazing investigation began after police responded to Baton Rouge General Medical Center on October 19.

According to the arrest warrant, an LSU student who was a new fraternity member was dropped off at the hospital by a group of males later identified as Phi Kappa Psi members. The victim had severe alcohol poisoning, was unresponsive and had to be placed on life support, the police affidavit stated.

The arrest warrant affidavit found that Reynolds, the fraternity's "New Member Educator," had given new members "multiple bottles and cans" of alcohol and would not let them leave until they finished.