A woman died while scuba diving in a lake at Montana's Glacier National Park

(CNN) An 18-year-old woman died in a scuba diving accident at Montana's Glacier National Park on Sunday.

A park ranger responded a report about an accident at about 5:50 p.m., according to a news release from the National Parks Service.

The woman, who was from Missoula, was part of a six-person group that went scuba diving at Lake McDonald around 4 p.m. that day. She was declared dead after first responders and other divers in her group were unable to resuscitate her, according to the release.

It's not clear how the accident happened. Bystanders drove to a lodge for cell signal to call 911, and first responders arrived about 30 minutes later, NPS said.

Another diver, a 22-year-old man, experienced shortness of breath and was taken to a hospital, the release said. He was later flown to Seattle for hyberbaric oxygen therapy , a treatment for decompression sickness, which is a potential risk of scuba diving.

Read More