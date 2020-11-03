A group of college students drove more than 1,500 miles to help their friend cast her ballot

(CNN) A Georgia college student was so determined to vote, she decided to take a nearly 24-hour road trip to her hometown in order to cast her ballot in person.

"I filled out my absentee ballot, sealed the security envelope and realized I made a mistake," said Hannah Tindall, a 22-year-old senior at Georgia Tech. "I frantically opened it and totally destroyed the seal."

Jack Purdy, her friend and fellow classmate, said that after some talk, it was a "no brainer" that they had to drive her to Harleysville, Pennsylvania, so she could vote in person.

"I had the time and nothing better to do than make sure she gets to her polling place on time," said Purdy.

So late Monday night, Tindall, Purdy and their friends Dan Kotten and Gavin Williamson loaded up their car and started the first 12-hour leg of the trip, taking turns driving through the night.

