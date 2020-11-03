Denver Broncos' John Elway tests positive for Covid-19, experiences minor symptoms

(CNN) Hall of Fame quarterback John Elway has tested positive for Covid-19.

The Denver Broncos said Tuesday that Elway, the NFL team's president of football operations and general manager, is experiencing mild symptoms associated with the virus . The team says Elway is "doing well."

Broncos president and CEO Joe Ellis has also tested positive. Like Elway, Ellis is quarantining at home and continues to work.

"Other than mild symptoms, both Joe and John are doing well," a team statement read . "They will continue to work from home in self-isolation and participate in virtual meetings while their health is monitored."

The team said it believed the "cases originated independently outside team facilities. There were minimal close contacts identified for each (no players or coaches), and those individuals have been notified."

