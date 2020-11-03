A 99-year-old man who was born to a sharecropper on a Louisiana plantation felt proud to cast his ballot

(CNN) Robert H. Smith Sr. has lived through a lot in his 99 years.

He is the son of a sharecropper, a US Army veteran who served in World War II and a retired educator who spent decades working at historically Black colleges and universities (HBCUs).

Smith also remembers a time when many African Americans, including himself, couldn't vote. When he turned 21 in 1942, he said he wasn't allowed to register in Louisiana, and he cast his first ballot only after he returned from the war in 1946.

Though the 15th Amendment legally granted African American men the right to vote in 1870, discriminatory voting practices in many states meant that Black people were effectively barred from voting until the Voting Rights Act was enacted nearly 100 years later.

So as Smith waited in line about 10 days ago to drop off his ballot at the Hinds County Courthouse in Jackson, Mississippi, he said he was cognizant of that fact.

