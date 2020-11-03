Type 2 diabetes drug metformin recalled due to contamination with possible carcinogen

(CNN) Two lots of a widely used type 2 diabetes medication, metformin, are being recalled due to possible contamination with a potentially cancer-causing compound. Metformin is designed to lower glucose levels.

NDMA has also been found in certain blood pressure drugs and antacid.

This is the latest in a series of metformin recalls linked to potentially cancer-causing contaminants in the drugs.

Nostrum said it has not received any reports of adverse events related to the recall. The company also said it was notifying its distributors and arranging for the return of the recalled product.

The impacted product is packaged in HDPE bottles of 100 tablets, under NDC 29033-056-01. The affected Metformin HCl Extended Release Tablets, USP 750 mg lots are under NDC 29033-056-01, lot numbers MET200101 and MET200301 which expiration date 05/2022. It can be identified as an off-white oblong tablet debossed with "NM7."