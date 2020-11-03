Wales football manager Ryan Giggs arrested on suspicion of assault -- UK reports

(CNN) The manager of the Welsh national football team and former Manchester United star Ryan Giggs has been arrested on suspicion of assault, British media reported Monday, and the Welsh Football Association said it was aware of an alleged incident without further comment, saying only that the 46-year-old would not be involved in upcoming matches.

Greater Manchester police has not confirmed the arrest of Giggs by name, saying only in a statement to CNN that: "Police were called at 10.05pm on Sunday 1 November 2020 to reports of a disturbance at an address on Chatsworth Road, Worsley.

"A woman in her 30s sustained minor injuries but did not require any treatment.

"A 46-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of section 47 assault and section 39 common assault. He has since been bailed pending further enquiries. Enquiries are ongoing."

British police as a matter of routine do not disclose the names of individuals involved in assault cases.

Read More