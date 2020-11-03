Wales football manager Ryan Giggs arrested on suspicion of assault -- UK reports

(CNN)The manager of the Welsh national football team and former Manchester United star Ryan Giggs has been arrested on suspicion of assault, British media reported Monday, and the Welsh Football Association said it was aware of an alleged incident without further comment, saying only that the 46-year-old would not be involved in upcoming matches.
Greater Manchester police has not confirmed the arrest of Giggs by name, saying only in a statement to CNN that: "Police were called at 10.05pm on Sunday 1 November 2020 to reports of a disturbance at an address on Chatsworth Road, Worsley.
"A woman in her 30s sustained minor injuries but did not require any treatment.
"A 46-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of section 47 assault and section 39 common assault. He has since been bailed pending further enquiries. Enquiries are ongoing."
British police as a matter of routine do not disclose the names of individuals involved in assault cases.
Giggs' representative was not immediately available for comment when contacted by CNN. In a statement widely reported by British media, the Wales manager denied "all allegations of assault made against him. He is cooperating with the police and will continue to assist them with their ongoing investigations."
The Welsh football association (FAW) said it was aware of the allegations against Giggs and announced on Tuesday that "he will not be involved in the upcoming international camp."
"Our agreed immediate priority is preparing the team for the upcoming international matches.
"Robert Page, with Ryan's support, will take charge for the next three matches against the USA, Republic of Ireland and Finland supported by Albert Stuivenberg.
"The Cymru squad for these upcoming matches will be announced on Thursday 5th November.
"The FAW will not be making any further comment at this current time," the association added.
The Wales squad for its upcoming matches in November was due to be named on Tuesday.
Giggs was appointed Wales manager in January 2018 and has steered them to qualification for the UEFA Euro 2020 Championship, which has been rescheduled to take place next summer after the COVID-19 pandemic forced the tournament's postponement.
He enjoyed a stellar club and international career winning 64 caps for Wales and an array of trophies with Manchester United, including 13 Premier League titles and two UEFA Champions Leagues.