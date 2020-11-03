Sri Lanka rescues 100 beached whales after mass stranding

(CNN) Sri Lankan rescuers have returned 100 whales to sea after a mass beaching on Monday, the country's navy has said.

Scores of short-finned pilot whales began coming ashore at Panadura, 25 kilometers (15 miles) south of Colombo, on Monday afternoon, and authorities were mobilized to help them back to sea.

Locals joined officials from Sri Lanka's navy and coast guard in tending to the whales.

Sri Lanka's Marine Environment Protection Authority (MEPA) told AFP news agency that it was the largest single pod of whales stranded in the South Asian country.

A dead pilot whale on a beach on Sri Lanka's western coast after the mass stranding.

"It is very unusual for such a large number to reach our shores," MEPA chief Dharshani Lahandapura told AFP, adding that the cause of the stranding was not known.

Read More