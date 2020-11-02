This was adapted from the November 2 edition of CNN's Meanwhile in America, the daily email about US politics for global readers. Click here to read past editions and subscribe.

(CNN) There is an unusual feeling of foreboding in America.

For all these reasons, whoever wins, America needs an emphatic and unequivocal verdict from citizens likely to vote in record numbers.

Trick-or-treat

Saturday was Halloween in the United States, a time for costumes, pumpkins and hay mazes. Above, Trump in Butler, Pennsylvania.

'I especially apologize to the national security community'





Dr. Scott Atlas, the radiologist selected as a White House coronavirus advisor, has apologized for appearing on broadcaster RT, a Russian government mouthpiece. "I regret the interview and apologize for allowing myself to be taken advantage of," he tweeted later. " I especially apologize to the national security community who is working hard to defend us. " But while RT is widely considered state propaganda, it was Atlas who pushed misinformation during his appearance, claiming that lockdowns kill people, discouraging tests for asymptomatic people and misrepresenting the effectiveness of masks.

Last blitz

Just because it's a cliché doesn't mean it's not true: It all comes down to turnout.

With more than 90 million votes already cast, the election may still hinge on whether President Donald Trump or Democratic nominee Joe Biden does the best job in driving remaining voters to the polls. On Monday, they and their running mates will be making their last stands in the states that could make the difference.

Trump speaks during a campaign rally at Michigan Sports Stars Park, Sunday, Nov. 1, 2020, in Washington, Mich.

Supporters of President Donald Trump leave after a Trump campaign rally on November 01, 2020 in Washington, Michigan.

Trump is banking on a series of late comebacks in the battlegrounds, and plans on visiting Michigan (twice), North Carolina, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin. As usual, he's making no concessions to social distancing by holding big rallies.

Biden, in keeping with his more Covid-19 compliant schedule, is stopping only in Pennsylvania and Ohio -- the latter amounting to a late raid into territory that Republicans were sure they had locked up months ago.