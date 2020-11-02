Hurricane Eta expected to rapidly intensify over the next 18 hours and bring catastrophic conditions to Central America

(CNN) Hurricane Eta is expected to rapidly intensify over the next 18 hours as it churns in the Caribbean Sea toward Nicaragua, bringing with it devastating conditions, according to the National Hurricane Center (NHC).

Sustained winds from Eta grew to 75 mph early Monday morning. The storm is moving west towards Central America at 12 mph, according to an updated advisory from the NHC issued early Monday. Eta is forecast to make landfall in Nicaragua late Monday into Tuesday as a possible Category 2 hurricane, with winds around 100 mph.

A hurricane warning is now in effect from the Honduras and Nicaragua border to Sandy Bay Sirpi, Nicaragua NHC said.

Heavy rain will result in "catastrophic, life threatening flash flooding," as well as landslides, dangerous storm surge and damaging wings, according to the NHC.

Eta's center is expected to approach the northeastern coast of Nicaragua Monday afternoon, and make landfall early Tuesday before moving inland over northern Nicaragua through early Wednesday, according to NHC.

Hurricane #Eta Advisory 7: Eta Becomes a Hurricane. Life-Threatening Storm Surge, Damaging Winds, Flash Flooding, And Landslides Expected Across Portions of Central America. https://t.co/VqHn0u1vgc — National Hurricane Center (@NHC_Atlantic) November 2, 2020

