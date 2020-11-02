Tropical Storm Eta expected to rapidly intensify over the next 24 hours and bring catastrophic conditions to Central America

(CNN) Tropical Storm Eta is expected to rapidly intensify over the next 24 hours as it churns in the Caribbean Sea toward Nicaragua, bringing with it devastating conditions, according to the National Hurricane Center (NHC).

Sustained winds from Eta are 70 mph, just 4 mph shy of a Category 1 hurricane. The storm is moving west towards Central America at 13 mph, according to a Sunday night update from the NHC, and is forecast to make landfall in Nicaragua as a possible Category 3 hurricane late Monday night into Tuesday morning.

Heavy rain will result in "catastrophic, life threatening flash flooding," as well as landslides, dangerous storm surge and damaging wings, according to the NHC.

Eta's center is expected to approach the northeastern coast of Nicaragua Monday afternoon, and make landfall early Tuesday with winds of up to 115 mph before moving inland over northern Nicaragua through early Wednesday, according to NHC.

10pm EST Sunday, November 1 Key Messages for #Eta.



Life-threatening storm surge is expected over portions of the Nicaraguan coast as Eta landfalls. In addition, long-duration heavy rain will lead to catastrophic, life-threatening flash flooding in portions of Central America. pic.twitter.com/z6wnOkmueW — National Hurricane Center (@NHC_Atlantic) November 2, 2020

"Eta is forecast to be a major hurricane when landfall occurs by early Tuesday," NHC said.

