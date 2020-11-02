Police respond to multiple incidents during 'Trump Train' mobile vehicle rally in Richmond

(CNN) Richmond Police Department officials responded to multiple incidents Sunday afternoon during a "Trump Train" mobile vehicle rally, according to a press release from the police department.

The rally originated in Henrico County before driving to the Lee Circle in Richmond, the release said.

Police were called after receiving a report of a person being pepper sprayed and gunfire striking a car, according to the release.

"Some of the vehicles left the roadway and crossed grassy medians near the area," the release said.

An adult female reported being pepper sprayed by an unknown person in a vehicle, according to the release.

