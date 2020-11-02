Ole Miss football coach 'couldn't care less' whether his son ever plays after player's injury in practice

(CNN) University of Mississippi football head coach Lane Kiffin questioned his son's future in the sport after one of his players was seriously injured in practice Monday.

Damarcus Thomas was hit and reported having no feeling in his body. He was taken to Baptist Memorial Hospital-North Mississippi in Oxford before being flown to Memphis Regional Medical Center in Tennessee, according to a tweet from the football team

Thomas' injury seemed to hit home with Kiffin, who said in a news conference the injury made him think about his son, Knox.

"That's the first time I'd seen something where I just called Knox's mom and said I couldn't care less whether he ever plays football ever after seeing that," Kiffin said.

Evaluations on Thomas have been positive so far and he has regained movement in all his extremities, said Pat Jernigan, Ole Miss assistant athletic director for sports medicine.