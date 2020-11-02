Ole Miss football coach 'couldn't care less' whether his son ever plays after player's injury in practice

(CNN)University of Mississippi football head coach Lane Kiffin questioned his son's future in the sport after one of his players was seriously injured in practice Monday.
Damarcus Thomas was hit and reported having no feeling in his body. He was taken to Baptist Memorial Hospital-North Mississippi in Oxford before being flown to Memphis Regional Medical Center in Tennessee, according to a tweet from the football team.
Thomas' injury seemed to hit home with Kiffin, who said in a news conference the injury made him think about his son, Knox.
"That's the first time I'd seen something where I just called Knox's mom and said I couldn't care less whether he ever plays football ever after seeing that," Kiffin said.
Evaluations on Thomas have been positive so far and he has regained movement in all his extremities, said Pat Jernigan, Ole Miss assistant athletic director for sports medicine.
Thomas, 18, is a freshman tight end from Alabama and was highly recruited out of high school, according to his profile on the Ole Miss football website. He is majoring in exercise science.
Ole Miss has a record of 2-4 so far this year, coming off a 54-21 win on Halloween against Vanderbilt, the Ole Miss website said. They do not play this weekend and are scheduled to play South Carolina on November 14.
"If you saw what I saw, you wouldn't be worried about whether he's going to play or not," Kiffin said when asked about Thomas playing in the next game.
Thomas' injury comes as fewer children are playing football because of traumatic injuries, which has led to a sharp decrease in emergency room visits, according to a study published by the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention in July.