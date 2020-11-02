New Covid-19 cases in NFL for Packers and Ravens, as Browns pause in-person activities

(CNN) The NFL is reporting new Covid-19 infections, with two teams moving into the league's intensive protocol.

The Green Bay Packers and Baltimore Ravens both confirmed that one player on each team has tested positive for Covid-19.

In a statement, the Packers announced that they have entered the NFL's intensive protocol and that the player is self-quarantined.

The Ravens announced Monday that the team was entering the NFL's intensive protocol and that the team has started the process of contact tracing in coordination with the NFL.

Ahead of the Ravens' Monday morning announcement, cornerback Marlon Humphrey tweeted , "I got the Rona hopefully I'll be back healthy soon."

