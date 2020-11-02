A 13-year-old Missouri boy's last day of school was in late October. He died from Covid-19 days later

(CNN) An eighth grade student from Missouri passed away from complications related to Covid-19, officials in his school district said.

Peyton is the youngest person to pass away from Covid-19 in the state of Missouri according to state records

His last day of school was October 22, and the school was informed he was in quarantine the following Monday, according to VanLeer's statement.

"We extend our heartfelt sympathy to the family and ask that the public respects their privacy," she wrote. "His family deserves nothing less. The family also asks that we all remember to wear masks, wash hands frequently and follow guidelines. COVID-19 is real and they want to remind students and parents to take these precautions in and outside of school."

Read More