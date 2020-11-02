Massachusetts governor targets social gatherings in new stay-home order amid a surge in Covid-19 cases

(CNN) Massachusetts just became the latest state to reinstate some stay-at-home restrictions, as cases of Covid-19 continue to surge in states across the country.

After the state reported 1,139 new coronavirus cases -- bringing the total amount of confirmed cases to 155,660 -- Gov. Charlie Baker announced a series of target interventions to slow the spread Monday, including a Stay-At-Home advisory.

"This time the advisory will be in effect from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. Residents should stay home between these hours with exceptions like going to work and to the grocery store," Baker said during a press conference.

Further, all gatherings -- limited to 10 people in homes indoors and 25 people outside -- need to end by 9:30 p.m., he said. Everyone over the age of 5 will also be required to wear a face covering in public.

"We're making this clear for everyone," Baker said. "No more exceptions and no exemptions for when you can maintain social distance."